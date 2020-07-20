Greece reopens Chios-Cesme commercial route

Trucks from Turkey transported goods to the island of Chios on Monday, reopening the commercial route from the Turkish city of Cesme which had been closed since early March when coronavirus containment measures came into effect.

The lorries are carrying goods destined for Greece and the rest of Europe and will from now on enter the country twice-weekly.



Passenger ferries between Greece and Turkey are banned until July 31.

Upon arriving at Chios, Turkish truck drivers must present an official certificate proving they have been Covid-19-negative for at least 72 hours before their journey, and are also examined by doctors at the island.