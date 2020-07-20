The new tax bill tabled in Parliament provides for zero tax on cash gifts of up to 150,000 euros made by parents to help their children acquire a home and ascending rates ranging from 1% to 10% for amounts above €150,000.



To date the money gifted by parents to their children has been taxed with a rate of 10% from the first euro.



The Finance Ministry amendment will allow parents to hand over significant amounts of money to their children to buy their home, while also offering a boost to the housing market.



For example, instead of €30,000 for a €300,000 gift, the tax will be €1,500.