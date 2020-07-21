Mitsotakis hails ‘reasonable and fair’ EU deal to tackle coronavirus crisis

The European Union has reached a “reasonable and fair compromise” that puts at the bloc’s disposal the shared financial resources needed to tackle the challenges of the pandemic, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday after a marathon summit in Brussels.



He said Greece would receive more than 70 billion euros in aid.



Mitsotakis said his conservative government would manage the package “with responsibility and prudence.” The overall objective, he said, would be Greece’s “productive reconstruction.”



“We finally managed to set in motion a very ambitious reaction, a reaction that addresses the asymmetric shock caused by the pandemic,” he said.

When critical conditions demand,” Mitsotakis, “Europe has shown it can rise to the occasion.”