Pelosi condemns ongoing Cyprus occupation

Turkey’s strategic location does not give it license to encroach on Cyprus’ sovereignty in violation of international law, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on the 46th anniversary of the invasion of the Mediterranean island.



Speaking at an online event organized by the World Coordination Committee of the Cyprus Struggle (PSEKA), Pelosi said the Democratic Party was united in condemning the ongoing occupation of the island, while expressing support for a “balanced and just” reunification plan.