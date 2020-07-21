NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Maas in Athens for talks

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

German Foreign Minister and Chairman of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas will visit Athens Tuesday for talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at 12 p.m.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, the Covid-19 crisis, immigration, Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 1.30 p.m.

During his visit, Maas will also meet with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

