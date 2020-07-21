NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anastasiades in Paris for talks with Macron Thursday

TAGS: Cyprus, Politics

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Paris on Thursday for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Talks will take place after European Union leaders agreed after four days of talks to a 750 billion euro recovery fund to help members’ economies blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders are expected to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

