Anastasiades in Paris for talks with Macron Thursday
Online
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Paris on Thursday for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Paris on Thursday for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Talks will take place after European Union leaders agreed after four days of talks to a 750 billion euro recovery fund to help members’ economies blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two leaders are expected to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.