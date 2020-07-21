Tsipras calls emergency meeting over Kastellorizo

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with defence advisers and former defence officials over Turkey’s plan to start seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2.

Tsipras met, among others, with former defence minister Evangelos Apostolakis, and former armed forces chief Christos Christodoulou.

Participants discussed the NAVTEX issued by Turkey. The country’s Oruc Reis seismic exploration ship is planned to arrive in the area.

They also discussed “the continuous escalation of Turkish provocation, both before and immediately after the [EU] summit, where no sanctions against Turkey were ultimately discussed,” sources said.