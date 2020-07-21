Mitsotakis says EU sanctions ‘unavoidable’ for Turkey if tensions continue

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that the European Union will have no choice but to impose sanctions on Turkey if the latter continues to create tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis was commenting after Turkey issued a Navtex on Tuesday announcing plans for a Turkish seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2.

In statements before the press as he welcomed Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Maximos Mansion, he said if Ankara continues its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, “imposing sanctions will be unavoidable for the European Union.”

“Turkey, once again, is adding another link to its aggressive actions against Greece, against Cyprus, and finally against the European Union as a whole,” he said. “Greece is motioning all developments with confidence, certainty and absolute readiness.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Maas called on Turkey to stop drilling for natural resources in waters in the Eastern Mediterranean if there is to be progress in EU-Turkey ties.