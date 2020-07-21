Captain helps deliver baby in ferry

A woman gave birth on a passenger ferry heading to Piraeus from the island of Kalymnos on Tuesday, with the help of the ship’s captain.



The woman had boarded the Blue Star Chios on Monday night at Kalymnos, with her due date not expected for several days.



However, she went into labor a few hours into the journey. As there were no doctors on the ferry, the captain, Yiannis Sigalas, assumed the role, helping the woman to deliver a baby girl with no reports of complications.

The woman and her baby, both in good health, disembarked at Syros and were admitted to the island’s hospital as a precaution.