ATHEX: Worries turn stock market upside down

The Turkish Navtex and the state of alert at the Hellenic Navy on Tuesday turned gains into losses on the Greek bourse, as the uptick from the agreement on European Union coronavirus recovery financing reached in the early hours of the day gave way to a decline on concerns about a standoff in the Aegean.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 638.27 points, shedding 2.28% from Monday’s 653.15 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.20% to 1,546.65 points.

The banks index fell 2.62%, as Alpha lost 3.11%, National shed 3.05%, Eurobank parted with 2.55% and Piraeus slid 0.78%

Sarantis let 5.39% go, GEK Terna dropped 5%, OPAP decreased 4.76%, Motor Oil eased 3.94% Lamda Development shrank 3.81%, Public Power Corporation gave up 3.70% and Mytilineos conceded 3.21%. Coca-Cola HBC rose 1.67% and Jumbo earned 0.72%.

In total 11 stocks posted gains, 87 reported losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €39.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.13% to close at 46.34 points.