Two deaths from Covid-19, 36 new cases confirmed

Greece confirmed 36 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, only two of which where at the country’s entry points, bringing the total number to 4,048, health authorities announced on Tuesday.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said two patients died from Covid-19, with the death toll reaching 197. The median age of those who died was 76.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 10, it said, adding that 124 people have left ICU.

Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 419,906 tests.