Panagiotopoulos briefs Esper on developments near Kastellorizo

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos briefed US Defense Secretary Mark Esper over Turkey’s plan to drill near the island of Kastellorizo during a scheduled phone conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

The Greek minister discussed Turkey's issuing of a NAVTEX on Tuesday that blocks off the area southeast of Kastellorizo for seismic research until August 2.

He also said Greek navy ships were in the area and that “Greece is prepared to defend its sovereign rights if necessary,” according to a defence ministry press release.

Panagiotopoulos and Esper also talked about new prospects created by the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between Greece and the US, and on expanding collaboration in the technological sector.

The call had been scheduled after the postponement of Panagiotopoulos' visit to Washington.