Journalists' union calls on former minister to withdraw Kathimerini lawsuit

The Athens Journalists’ Union ESIEA criticized former citizens’ protection minister Olga Gerovassili for suing Kathimerini over a report pointing to an apparent attempt by officials of the previous leftist-led government to cover up the gross mishandling of the deadly July 2018 wildfires in Mati, and called on her to withdraw it.

"Journalists must disclose the information they have when they serve the wider public interest, without fear of warnings or legal threats from politicians, who have an increased ability to respond publically to complaints against them," the union said in a press release.

ESIEA also expressed support for the journalists in Kathimerini noting that they "performed their duty" by publishing the information they had.