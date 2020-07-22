Relaunching daily briefings on the course of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said on Tuesday that the aim was to ensure the public remains aware of the need to heed safety measures, while ruling out the prospect of another nationwide lockdown.

The resumption of the briefings came as health authorities reported 36 new infections, 17 of which were traced in Attica, pushing up the total number of cases to 4,007, and as two more deaths brought the toll to 197.

Even localized lockdowns are unlikely “if each of us do what is required,” Hardalias said. He indicated that a ban on village festivals, the so-called “panigyria,” would likely be extended through August.