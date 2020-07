Firefighters were taxed on Tuesday by blazes in different parts of the country. The biggest fires were on agricultural land near Iraklio, Crete, and in forestland in Kiato in the Peloponnese. A total of 64 firefighters were sent to the two sites with 20 engines and, in the case of Crete, aerial support from a helicopter. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]