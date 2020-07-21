Service upgrade planned for KTEL buses

KTEL Intercity bus services are about to undergo a digital transformation, which will include the introduction of electronic tickets, telematic systems, wireless internet inside buses and “smart” stops.

Seventy-four service providers have already entered the state-sponsored program, which has a total budget of 24.25 million euros, including €14.51 million in subsidies

Among the new features being introduced is an integrated system for issuing and managing tickets that will support modern technologies and secure standards for electronic tickets, as well as allowing payments by cash or card.

Service planning software will also be installed to take into account passenger traffic and vehicle response at peak times.

An integrated center for all national road transport will be created to supply statistics on punctuality, route design and passenger requirements, while the way information is relayed to passengers will be upgraded with online timetables and digital maps of routes and stops.

In densely populated parts of the country, KTEL bus service providers will introduce “smart” stops informing passengers of arrivals in real time.