State Department urges Turkey to halt drilling plans in East Med
The US State Department urged Turkey on Tuesday to refrain from any drilling plans in the Eastern Mediterranean that will raise tensions in the region, according to a spokesperson.
“We urge Turkish authorities to halt any plans for operations and to avoid steps that raise tensions in the region,” the spokesperson said and described the area south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo where Ankara plans to hold a seismic survey as “disputed waters.”