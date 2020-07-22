Merkel holds telephone conversation with Erdogan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to reports Wednesday.

It has not been confirmed if the call took place late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

According to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed developments in Syria and Libya, as well as bilateral relations, the economy and tourism.

The call took place amid a serious escalation of tensions between Greece and Turkey.



Meanwhile, it was reported that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone conversation with Merkel late Tuesday.

