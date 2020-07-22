Tsipras requests KYSEA meeting

Greece’s leftist opposition has called for a meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, amid a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey announced plans Tuesday to dispatch search vessels in an area of sea between Crete and Cyprus, snubbing calls from EU governments to avoid the action.

“What message is the government sending out with this erratic behavior? Were you caught by surprise? Did you not expect an escalation? Turkey’s show of strength comes after the Hagia Sophia [decision],” SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras told Parliament Wednesday, while asking Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to call a meeting of KYSEA.

The leftist leader also asked Mitsotakis to brief the House on developments, while urging the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey.

