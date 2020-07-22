Mitsotakis to brief party leaders Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Thursday brief Greek party leaders on the outcomes of the recent EU summit as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, it was announced Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras urged Mitsotakis to summon the government’s Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA), amid a dangerous escalation of tensions.

Turkey announced plans Tuesday to dispatch search vessels in an area of sea between Crete and Cyprus, snubbing calls from EU governments to avoid the action.