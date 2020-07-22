EU Commission: Turkish Navtex ‘sends the wrong message’

The European Commission has criticized a Navtex issued by Turkey’s navy on Tuesday for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, saying it conveys “the wrong message.”

“Turkey’s announcement of a new Navtex for seismic research in the eastern Mediterranean is not useful and sends the wrong message,” Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali was quoted by Cypriot media as saying Wednesday, while urging Turkey to take any disputes it may have to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



Greece is pressing other EU member states to prepare “crippling sanctions” against Turkey if it proceeds with its oil and gas exploration plans.