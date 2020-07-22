Mitsotakis, Anastasiades discuss East Med developments

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades amid escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a tweet, Anastasiades said the two leaders discussed “Turkey’s latest illegal action that violates the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece.”

Talks also focused on Anstasiades’ meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Turkey’s navy on Tuesday issued a Navtex for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete. The advisory is in effect until August 20.

