Three new Covid-19 deaths bring total to 200

Three more patients died from Covid-19 in Greece on Wednesday, raising the new death toll to 200, according to a media report.

The first victim was a 75-year-old woman who was being treated in Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital, broadcaster Skai reported.

Earlier in the day, another elderly man who suffered from underlying illnesses passed away in the same hospital in Thessaloniki, while a 85-year-old man died in Mytilene’s Vostanio Hospital.

Tuesday's bulletin from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that Greece had recorded a total of 4,048 infections since the pandemic started.