Lesvos island fire contained

A fire burning in Thermi mountains on western Lesvos island since Tuesday has been contained within a specific area, a Fire Brigade official for the North Aegean said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out near the Monastery of Agios Rafail and burned hundreds of square miles of pine and olive trees. The Fire Brigade's Regional director, Constantine Theofilopoulos, said the flames were difficult to put out due to strong winds blowing in the area which partly inaccessible.

He also said the fore service will monitor the area for possible reactivations in the coming days.

A fireman who was injured on Tuesday was released from hospital on Wednesday.

[ANA-MPA]