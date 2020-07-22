Elderly man crashes into protesters in Lesvos

Six people were injured late on Tuesday night on a highway on the northern Aegean island of Lesvos when a car driven by an elderly man crashed into a group of demonstrators who were protesting against migrants they claim have been setting fires.



The accident occurred in front of the power plant in Epano Skala. The injured were taken to the hospital in Mytilini town. The driver was also hospitalized as a precaution.

The protesters had reportedly staged the rally to discuss setting up patrols to prevent what they say are arsonist migrants.

According to eyewitnesses outside the power plant, the protesters attacked the van of a non-governmental organization while some of them tried to move towards the Moria migrant camp.