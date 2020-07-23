Ireland ends quarantine for arrivals from Greece, Cyprus

Ireland has lifted its 14-day quarantine obligation for arrivals from Greece, Cyprus and 13 other countries and territories with a similar Covid-19 record to the Irish one.

The Dublin government decided late on Tuesday that arrivals into Ireland from Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Finland, Norway, Hungary, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino no longer have to restrict their movements.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday the government would turn its attention in the coming weeks to whether it should introduce steps beyond the 14-day quarantine from areas hardest hit, including a potential requirement to take a coronavirus test before departure.

“We’re looking at countries that may effectively become hot spots for Covid-19 in the months ahead, or indeed regions within countries, and looking at ways in which we can deal with that risk,” Coveney told national broadcaster RTE. [Reuters]