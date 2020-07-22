Three Covid-19 deaths confirmed, 32 new infections

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday three new deaths in the past 24 hours in the country which raised the total number to 200 since the start of the outbreak, while the great majority had underlying health issues.

In its daily bulletin, EODY said 32 new cases were confirmed by health authorities, of which nine were detected in the country’s entry points. The total of Covid-19 infections in Greece stands at 4,077.

Ten patients remain intubated in intensive care units of which 80 percent have underlying health issues and have an age average of 58 years. Another 124 patients have left ICU.

EODY said a total of 424,675 diagnostic lab tests have been carried out nationwide.