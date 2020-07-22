Ax assault victims remain in serious condition

Two victims of last Thursday’s ax attack by a 45-year-old man at a tax office in Kozani, northern Greece, remained in critical condition on Wednesday, according to doctors at Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou hospital.



Medics are particularly concerned about a 56-year-old man who suffered the worst head injuries and remains intubated and has not been responding to treatment.



A 67-year-old woman who has been on a ventilator following surgery for injuries to her jaw and eyes has improved but is not yet out of danger due to cranial damage sustained in the attack.



The third victim, a 47-year-old woman, who suffered less serious injuries to her head and back, was discharged on Tuesday.



The 45-year-old perpetrator of the attack was remanded in custody last Friday after refusing to cooperate with the judicial officials, answering none of their questions.