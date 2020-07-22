Police searching for perpetrator of Patra hit-and-run

Police in Patra, western Greece, were seeking a motorcyclist on Wednesday who struck a woman and an eight-year-old girl, leaving them injured in a street in the city center, before fleeing the scene.



According to Patra’s Traffic Police, the woman and girl had been walking on a pedestrian crossing on central Eleftherios Venizelos Street when they were struck by the motorcyclist.



The pair were hospitalized for treatment to their injuries, the extent of which remained unclear, while authorities launched a search for the perpetrator.