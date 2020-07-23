Greek sovereignty over the island of Kastellorizo is not disputed by anyone, not even Turkey, despite its revisionist tendencies.

It is wrong to stir concern and unjustified fear among the public, which will ultimately only create problems for the inhabitants of the island.

The best thing we can do is to show our support for the island by planning our summer holidays there this year and also for wealthy Greeks in the country and from the diaspora to help the community with investments and projects.