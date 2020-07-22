Greek diaspora group issues petition against Turkey’s moves in region

The World Hellenic Diaspora issued a petition to protest Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and its infringement on Greek and Cypriot sovereignty.

Found here, the petition will be sent, among others, to US President Donald Trump, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and all the Presidents or Prime Ministers of the European Union.

“Turkey’s recent actions have not only infringed upon Greece’s territorial integrity but also have hurt our national, religious, and cultural sentiments. These aggressive behaviors have brought Greece to the brink of a dangerous military conflict which may precipitate at any moment,” the petition reads.

“Turkey’s internal political gamesmanship and the thirst to remain in power is forcing conflicts with its neighboring countries like Greece, Cyprus, Iraq, Syria, Israel, Egypt, and Libya. When will this end?”