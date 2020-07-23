As the number of coronavirus infections in Greece remains on a steady upward curve, and with one in six cases this month reported in Attica, authorities have urged citizens to be extra careful in observing health guidelines to avert the further transmission of the virus.

On Wednesday, authorities reported 32 new cases of Covid-19, 14 of which are related to international arrivals, bringing the nationwide total to 4,077. They also reported three new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 200.

Of the 671 cases that have been reported this month, 108 of them were in Attica. But, although epidemiologists believe the ratio is justifiable as the region is home to nearly half the country’s population and a hub for international visitors, they are keen to ensure that numbers do not spiral.

To this end, they are urging people to wear masks, in the proper fashion, and to observe social distancing.