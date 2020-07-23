PM meeting with opposition party leaders to brief on EUCO, Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is meeting with the leaders of the opposition to inform them about the results of the European Council meeting and developments with Turkey.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

- At 12:30 with the leader of the main opposition (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras.

- At 13:30, with the leader of the Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Gennimata.

- At 18:15 with the leader of the Elliniki Lysi party, Kyriakos Velopoulos.

- At 19:30 with the secretary of the MERA25 party, Yanis Varoufakis.

The meeting with the chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas, will take place on Friday, July 24, at 9:30.