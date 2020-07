A man was found dead near a rural road of Ilia in the Peloponnese on Thursday morning by firemen who were mobilizing to fight a blaze burning in the wider area.

The body of the man, aged about 55, was found at a spot near the Figalia-Perivolion road.

Authorities are waiting for the coroner’s report to shed light on the cause of death.

According to information, the man had spoken to a family member shortly before he was located.