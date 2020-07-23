Foreign minister notes ‘duty’ to investigate deadly Mati wildfire

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said it was “a duty of a law-respecting state” to fully investigate the tragedy that unfolded in seaside resort of Mati on July 23, 2018, when 102 were killed in the deal blaze.

“July 23rd is a day that remains in our memory and our thoughts are with the families of our 102 fellow men and women who were lost,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, a memorial service was held in a church at Mati on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the blaze.

The service was attended by relatives and friends of the deceased who reiterated their request for justice.