Tsipras says Greece should deter Oruc Reis if it enters Greek waters

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday he told Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that Greece should deter Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis if it attempts to operate inside the country’s continental shelf.

“We hope the threats do not materialize,” he told journalists after his meeting with the prime minister in Parliament, during which he was briefed about developments with Turkey, adding that there is a “dangerous escalation of Turkish aggression” in the past eight months.

The leader of SYRIZA also said that he advised Mitsotakis to intensify talks with Egypt on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone and, if this cannot be achieved, to extend Greece’s territorial waters south and east of Crete to 12 nautical miles.