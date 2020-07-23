Greece ‘overreacted’ to Turkish research mission, Erdogan spokesman says

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Thursday that Greece had “overreacted” to plans by Turkey to proceed with an oil-and-gas research mission south of Greek islands in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“They reacted as if a military maneuver had taken place,” Kalin said during an online event organized by the Brussels-based European Policy Center.



Kalin said Turkey did not want military or political tension in the East Med.



However, he accused Greece of adopting “maximalist” claims in the region, adding that the Greek island of Kastellorizo, being 2 kilometers away from the Turkish mainland and 580 kilometers off the Greek coast, could not generate continental shelf rights.