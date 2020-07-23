The Persians | Epidaurus & Online | July 24-26

Photo: Marilena Anastasiadou

The Greek National Theater presents Aeschylus’ “The Persians,” in a production directed by Dimitris Lignadis, with movement and choreography by Konstantinos Rigos and a stellar cast. Written in 472 BC, “The Persians” is the oldest extant ancient play and a historical account of the Battle of Salamis. The Greek Festival production at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus is in Greek with English surtitles and will also be streamed live via livefromepidaurus.gr across the world (except Greece) on July 25, in the first such initiative from the splendid 4th century BC theater. For details about tickets and getting to the venue, log on to www.greekfestival.gr or visit the festival’s downtown Athens box office. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000