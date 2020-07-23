Homer’s World | Mykonos | To October 31

Photo: Archaeological Society of Athens

The Archaeological Museum of Mykonos presents “From Homer’s World: Tinos and the Cyclades in the Mycenaean Age,” an exhibition showcasing finds from the Mycenaean-era beehive tomb at Agia Thekla on Tinos, which is just one of three such burial vaults for members of the aristocracy known in the Cyclades. The exhibition also presents finds from other important prehistoric sites in the Aegean. Opening hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 8.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros.

Archaeological Museum of Mykonos, Hora