Peter Bogdanovich’s 1972 screwball comedy “What Up Doc?” will have the audience roaring with laughter at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on July 24. The screening of the film – which stars Barbara Streisand, Ryan O’Neal and Madeline Kahn – starts at 9 p.m. and is free of charge. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org