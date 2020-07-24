The Killers | Athens | July 24

The Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation (PIOP) is screening noir classics on the terrace of its Historical Archives in a former factory in downtown Athens in a tribute to the great films of the 1940s and 50s that shaped the crime genre. On July 24, it will be showing Robert Siodmark’s “The Killers” (1946), based on the short story by Ernest Hemingway and starring Burt Lancaster and Ava Gardner. Admission is free of charge for the 9 p.m. screening, but reservations must can be made on tel 210.341.8051, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PIOP Historical Archives, 14 Irinis & 2 Doridos, Tavros