The Good, the Bad and the Ugly | Athens | July 25

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival sets up camp at Akadimia Platonos Park on July 25, with a screening of the classic 1966 spaghetti western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Directed by Sergio Leone and with a soaring score by Ennio Morricone – the award-winning Italian composer who died earlier this month – the American Civil War epic stars Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach. The screening starts at 9.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details about the festival, visit aoaff.gr.

Akadimia Platonos Park, 137 Monastiriou