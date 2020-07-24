Opera Gala | Athens | July 26 & 28

Photo: Dario Acosta

Conducted by Italy’s Pier Giorgio Morandi, the Greek National Opera Orchestra presents two opera galas at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 26 and 28. On the first evening, soprano Krassimira Stoyanova, tenor Riccardo Massi and baritone Dimitri Platanias will perform excerpts from operas by Catalani, Giordano, Mascagni, Ponchielli, Puccini and Verdi. On July 28, soprano Celia Costea, tenor Giorgio Berrugi and baritone Ambrogio Maestri will perform arias and duets from operas by Verdi, Ponchielli, Leoncavallo and Puccini. The shows are a Greek Festival production and start at 9 p.m. For tickets log on to greekfestival.gr or visit the festival’s downtown Athens box office.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000