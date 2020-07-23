NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: 33 new cases, one fatality

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greek authorities announced 33 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Ten of the 33 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival. Five imported cases involved patients that presented themselves for testing.

Meanwhile, one more patient died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 201.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4,110.

Eight patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 125 have left ICU.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 