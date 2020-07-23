Police warn of fraudulent SMS calling for draft

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday warned of a fraudulent text message that has been sent to thousands of mobile phone users, calling on citizens to present themselves to their nearest police station to be drafted to the Greek armed forces.

The message is signed GES, the acronym of Greece’s Army General Staff.

“An evidently fraudulent message is circulating,” ELAS said. “Citizens are requested to ignore it.” ELAS’ cyber crimes squad has launched an investigation in a bid to trace the source of the message, which was sent out in the wake of an escalation of tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, spurring speculation about a possible conflict on Greek social media.