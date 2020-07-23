PM says Mati fire victims will never be forgotten

Speaking on the second anniversary of a deadly wildfire that devastated east Attica in 2018, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis said that “we will never forget the dead.”

The fires which ripped through the seaside resort of Mati and other areas cost the lives of 102 people. A memorial service was held in a church at Mati on Thursday to commemorate the victims. The service was attended by relatives and friends of the deceased who reiterated their request for justice.

“We do not forget Mati. Our fellow citizens who were lost. The relatives, who will always mourn. The injured and the residents of the area, who are still struggling to rebuild their lives, " Mitsotakis said in a post on his Facebook account.

He also derided the SYRIZA government at the time in the wake of recent revelations of an attempt to cover up those responsible for the tragedy.

"In this place, two years ago, the state collapsed in the flames of inadequacy and the ashes of concealment. Today the state exists, works, strives,” he said.

