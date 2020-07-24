Vaccination drive launched for children at migrant camps

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) on Thursday launched a vaccination campaign for children in refugee facilities across the country, starting with 3,000 doses of measles, mumps and rubella jabs for children in the camp of Moria on Lesvos.

In addition to the 3,000 vaccines for residents of Moria, another 4,000 jabs are to be delivered to children in another 14 facilities across the country, EODY said.

“The comprehensive vaccination of refugees and migrants at reception and identification centers on the islands and at reception facilities on the mainland, is part of the broader provision of primary healthcare in those facilities,” the organization said.