US State Department urges Turkey to halt ‘provocative’ actions

The US State Department has called on Turkey to halt plans for seismic activities in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete.



“The US is deeply concerned about Turkey’s stated plans to survey for natural resources in areas over which Greece and Cyprus asserts jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean. We are concerned about actions that are provocative and raise tensions in the region,” Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, was quoted as saying by Greek media.



“This is a complex strategic space. I will repeat the message we have given before from Washington, as well as elsewhere in Europe, urging Turkish authorities to hold operations that raise tensions. We will continue to raise this message,” he said, according to the same reports.