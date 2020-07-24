Half new Covid cases imported

As Greek authorities ramp up testing for Covid-19 at the country’s borders, it emerged that around half of the infections reported in the country Thursday were imported.

Of the 33 cases reported Thursday, 15 were linked to international travel. Ten of the cases involved tourists tested upon arrival, while the other five were foreign visitors who presented themselves for testing.



Οne more patient died, pushing the death toll up to 201 while the number of infections nationwide rose to 4,110.

With figures this month pointing to one in six new cases being in Attica, authorities have urged citizens to observe health guidelines.