It’s a good thing that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras reportedly talked openly yesterday as part of the former’s briefing of party leaders on this week’s European Council decision on the Recovery Fund and the recent flare-up with Turkey.

They may not have agreed on everything or there may even have been tension between them. But the key point is for them to understand each other, because the Greek people have appointed them to leading institutional positions of the state. Given the difficulties facing the country, it is imperative they reconcile their differences and come to an understanding.